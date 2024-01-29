Newswise — LOS ANGELES (Jan. 29, 2024) --

WHAT

Cedars-Sinai and Space Tango are planning their third launch of pilot-scale systems for the automated in-space production of stem cells to the International Space Station. The Jan. 29 launch builds on two successful missions in 2022 and 2023 that harnessed the near-zero gravity conditions of spaceflight to spur creation of the next generation of stem cell therapies.

On this mission, funded by a NASA Research Announcement award and sponsored by the ISS National Laboratory, investigators will test manufacturing systems for induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSCs) and iPSC-derived neural progenitor cells. These cells generate many cell types, including those populating the central nervous system. Investigators will compare the cells’ growth rates on Earth and in space, and they also plan to bring back cells for gene analysis to determine the effects of space on these cells.

Microgravity has become of great interest to stem cell scientists due to unique properties it grants to biological tissues and processes that could potentially help mass-produce cells or other products in a way that is not possible to do on Earth.

WHEN

The launch to the International Space Station on SpaceX NG-20 is currently scheduled for Monday, Jan. 29 at 12:28 p.m. ET.

WHO

Clive Svendsen, PhD, executive director of the Cedars-Sinai Board of Governors Regenerative Medicine Institute and co-principal investigator on the mission.

Dhruv Sareen, PhD, executive director of the Cedars-Sinai Biomanufacturing Center and co-principal investigator on the mission.

MISSION DETAILS

Launch Location: Cape Canaveral Space Force Station, Cape Canaveral, Florida

Launch Provider: Northrop Grumman

Launch Vehicle: SpaceX’s Falcon 9 rocket

Capsule: Northrop Grumman's Cygnus spacecraft

