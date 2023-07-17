Studies have shown that Black mothers are more likely to develop a perinatal mood and anxiety disorder. The national average for postpartum depression is anywhere from 15%-20%, and for Black mothers, it is closer to 40%. The reason for this stark difference is due to factors such as socioeconomic status, systemic racism, lack of access to quality care, gaps in health insurance, financial barriers and exposure to generational trauma, to name a few.

"Mothers are the backbone of our society, and now more than ever, we need to care for our Black mothers and infants," said Cassie Rockweiler, LSCW, Ochsner Health

For more information on this topic, see this Ochsner Health blog.

To schedule an interview with Cassie Rockweiler, clinical social worker, contact [email protected].