Recently, self-care has become a buzzword on the Internet. Everywhere you look, someone is talking about their self-care routine and how you can do it too. When you think of self-care, what comes to mind? Do you think of a spa day or a trip with your buddies to go fishing? A lot of times, we think that self-care must be glamorous or luxurious. Self-care is often looked at as something that we have to enjoy, and it has to be pleasurable.

"Self-care does not have to be luxurious, glamorous or fun. Self-care can be all these things, but it can also be in the everyday mundane things that make our life run and function to the best of its ability," said Cassie Rockweiler, LCSW, MSW, clincial social worker and blog author.

Read the full Ochsner Health blog for expert tips on self-care.