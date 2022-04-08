Abstract: Female mouse embryonic stem cells (mESCs) present differently to male mESCs in several fundamental ways, however complications with their in vitro culture have resulted in an underrepresentation of female mESCs in the literature. Recent studies show that the second X chromosome in female, and more specifically the transcriptional activity from both of these chromosomes due to absent X chromosome inactivation, sets female mESCs apart from males. To avoid this undesirable state, female mESCs in culture preferentially adopt an XO karyotype, with this adaption leading to loss of their unique properties in favour of a state near indistinguishable from male. If female pluripotency is to be studied effectively in this system, it is critical that high quality cultures of XX mESCs are available. Here we report a method for better maintaining XX female mESCs in culture, which also stabilises the male karyotype, and makes study of female specific pluripotency more feasible.