Newswise — October 16, 2023—The Society of Dermatology PAs (SDPA) is thrilled to announce a groundbreaking partnership with Wolters Kluwer, a global leader in information and point-of-care solutions for the healthcare industry. As a result of this collaboration, the esteemed Journal of Dermatology for PAs (JDPA), the official peer-reviewed journal of and owned by the SDPA, will now be published by Wolters Kluwer, marking a historic moment in Dermatology PA scholarship.

Wolters Kluwer’s reputation as a publisher of high-impact medical journals, including the Journal of PA Educators, the Journal of the AAPA, the International Journal of Women's Dermatology, and Dermatologic Surgery, among others, synergizes with the SDPA’s mission to promote excellence in Dermatology PA practice and education. The partnership with Wolters Kluwer will provide JDPA with invaluable additional resources, expanding the journal's visibility and enhancing its digital offerings to better serve the dermatology community.

Laura Bush, DMSc, PA-C, President of the SDPA, expressed immense excitement about this collaboration, stating, “This partnership with Wolters Kluwer is a significant milestone for the SDPA and JDPA. It represents a new chapter in our collective journey towards advancing Dermatology PA education and research. We are confident that this collaboration will enable us to make an even greater impact on the field and foster growth in Dermatology PA scholarship, while remaining dedicated to the pursuit of excellence in Dermatology PA practice and education.”

The SDPA Board of Directors conveyed their appreciation to JDPA’s Editorial Board members and current Editor-in-Chief Cynthia Faires Griffith, MPAS, PA-C, for continuing to steer the journal toward excellence. Griffith, a practicing Dermatology PA at UT Southwestern, Dallas, Texas, was actively involved as an author, peer reviewer, and department editor for JDPA before assuming the Editor-in-Chief role in 2022. She credits the journal’s success to its contributors and encourages others to get involved in the publishing process.

“Through the hard work and dedication of all the peer reviewers and unique authors who have contributed to JDPA, the publication has become a leading platform for Dermatology PA scholarship, with 140 articles and over 170 contributors. Now, with the inclusion of OVID citations, their valuable insights and research will be readily discoverable by researchers across the globe,” Griffith said.

JDPA’s Founding Editor Travis Hayden, MPAS, PA-C, said, “This collaboration will further strengthen our mission to improve dermatological patient care by expanding our ability to publish timely and innovative dermatology PA research and educational information. We could not have achieved this great milestone without the invaluable participation of numerous contributing authors, peer reviewers, department editors, editorial staff, production contractors, advertisers, and support from SDPA leadership over the past sixteen years. The time, talent, and dedication by these individuals to our mission and our profession was exemplary and greatly appreciated beyond measure.”

Wolters Kluwer Health provides trusted clinical technology and evidence-based solutions that engage clinicians, patients, researchers and students in effective decision-making and outcomes across healthcare. The division of Wolters Kluwer supports clinical effectiveness, learning and research, clinical surveillance, and compliance, as well as data solutions.

About the Society of Dermatology PAs (SDPA)

The Society of Dermatology Physician Assistants (SDPA) is a 501(c)(6) non-profit professional organization composed of members who provide dermatologic care or have an interest in the medical specialty of dermatology. A mission-focused membership organization, SDPA works to empower, educate, and advance the DermPA™ practice by providing high-quality educational and professional development opportunities, while advocating for a practice environment that advances patient care. Its Fellow members are PAs who provide medical services with the collaboration of a board-certified dermatologist. Founded in 1994, the SDPA currently has over 4,700 members. SDPA is the largest specialty organization in the American Academy of Physician Assistants (AAPA).

About Wolters Kluwer

Wolters Kluwer (EURONEXT: WKL) is a global leader in information, software, and services for professionals in healthcare, tax and accounting, financial and corporate compliance, legal and regulatory, and corporate performance and ESG. We help our customers make critical decisions every day by providing expert solutions that combine deep domain knowledge with specialized technology and services.

Wolters Kluwer reported 2022 annual revenues of €5.5 billion. The group serves customers in over 180 countries, maintains operations in over 40 countries, and employs approximately 20,900 people worldwide. The company is headquartered in Alphen aan den Rijn, the Netherlands.

