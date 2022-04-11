Abstract: Marfan syndrome (MFS) is a rare connective tissue disorder caused by mutations in FBN1. Patients with MFS notably suffer from aortic aneurysm and dissection. Despite considerable effort, animal models have proven to be poorly predictive for therapeutic intervention in human aortic disease. Using a "humanised" model system may be more appropriate in identifying new therapeutic targets. Patient-derived induced pluripotent stem cells can be differentiated into vascular smooth muscle cells (VSMCs) and recapitulate major features of MFS. We have screened 1,022 small molecules in our in vitro model, exploiting the highly-proteolytic nature of MFS-VSMCs, and identified 36 effective compounds. Further analysis identified GSK3β as a recurring target in the compound screen. GSK3β inhibition/knockdown did not ameliorate the proliferation defect in MFS-VSMCs but improved MFS-VSMC apoptosis and proteolysis. To conclude, we have identified GSK3β as a novel target for MFS, forming the foundation for future work in MFS and other aortic diseases.