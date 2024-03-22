Newswise — ROCKVILLE, MD (March 22, 2024) — The American Association of Immunologists today announced the selection of Trainee Members as a Major Symposium speakers for the IMMUNOLOGY2024™ meeting – the premier immunology conference bringing together the best minds, sharing cutting-edge research, and providing opportunities to connect –to be held in Chicago May 3-7, 2024.

The 16 graduate student and postdoctoral fellow speakers were selected from more than 1,500 abstracts submitted during the regular abstract submission period. (Late-breaking abstracts were not eligible for consideration.) This year marks the first time AAI has featured trainees in its annual conference Major Symposia. Their research will also be showcased in a Poster Session.

“AAI’s annual meeting features the latest research from some of the brightest minds in the field of immunology,” said Loretta Doan, CEO of The American Association of Immunologists. “AAI trainee members are making exciting discoveries every day, and we are thrilled to offer this high-profile honor for some of them to share their work with the community.”

To be considered as a trainee symposia speaker, the trainee must be the first author of the abstract and a current AAI member in good standing.

The 16 trainee speakers are:

Rimjhim Agarwal

La Jolla Institute for Immunology La Jolla, CA

Lindsay E. Bass

Vanderbilt Univ. Nashville, TN

Zena Marie Del Mundo

Univ. of California Irvine, CA

Cody Elkins

Emory Univ. Sch. of Med. Atlanta, GA

Diandra Ellis

Tulane Univ. New Orleans, LA

Alexandra M. Hoyt-Miggelbrink

Duke Univ. Durham, NC

Brittney Knott

Univ. of Alabama Birmingham, AL

Jeongsoo Lee

Korean Advanced Inst. of Science and Engineering Daedeok Innopolis, Daejeon, South Korea

Dustyn B. Levenson

Washington Univ. Sch. of Med. St. Louis, MO

Sana Mir

Univ. of Rochester Med. Ctr. Rochester, NY

Sam M. Murray

Univ. of Oxford Wellington Square, Oxford, UK

Ronal M. Peralta

Univ. of Pittsburgh Pittsburgh, PA

Sophie Sipprell

Univ. of North Carolina Charlotte, NC

Tania Velez

Univ. of Virginia Charlottesville, VA

Sarah A. Wedemeyer

UT Health San Antonio San Antonio, TX

Yating Zheng

Univ. of Michigan Med. Sch Ann Arbor, MI

