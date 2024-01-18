Newswise — Rosemont, Ill. (AANA) — The American Association of Nurse Anesthesiology (AANA) has been granted four more years of accreditation for continuing education by the American Nurses Credentialing Center (ANCC). This accreditation recognizes AANA as a provider of exceptional continuing education for Certified Registered Nurse Anesthetists (CRNAs).

AANA was required to successfully complete a systematic, comprehensive peer review and meet standards outlined by ANCC. The ANCC’s accreditation program ensures educational activities are designed using criteria that are evidence-based and independent of commercial influence, promoting the highest professional standards for nursing.

“This accreditation recognizes AANA’s commitment to excellence in continuing education and professional development, which allows our members to provide the best possible anesthesia care for their patients,” said Brett Morgan, DNP, CRNA, FAAN, Senior Director of Education and Practice at AANA. “ANCC accreditation is the gold standard for professional development in nursing. I applaud the work of AANA’s education and professional development staff who ensure we provide the highest quality evidence-based continuing education for CRNAs.”

The ANCC Nursing Continuing Professional Development (NCPD) Accreditation Program identifies organizations worldwide that demonstrate excellence in continuing professional development, according to its website. Accredited organizations use evidence-based ANCC criteria to plan, implement and evaluate the highest quality NCPD activities. As a result, health ministries, nursing organizations, employers, and continuing education enterprises rely on ANCC accreditation to call forth advanced nursing practice and improved outcomes.