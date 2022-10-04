Research Alert

Article title: Nfkb2 deficiency and its impact on plasma cells and immunoglobulin expression in murine small intestinal mucosa

Authors: Stamatia Papoutsopoulou, Joseph Tang, Ahmed H. Elramli, Jonathan M. Williams, Nitika Gupta, Felix I. Ikuomola, Raheleh Sheibani-Tezerji, Mohammad T. Alam, Juan Ramon Hernández-Fernaud, Jorge H. Caamano, Chris S. Probert, Werner Muller, Carrie A. Duckworth, D. Mark Pritchard

From the authors: “We investigated the expression of [Beta-galactoside alpha-2,6-sialyltransferase 1] and showed a significant reduction at the mRNA level and absence of the protein in the lamina propria of [nuclear factor kappa B subunit 2-deficient] mice by immunohistochemistry. These findings agree with previous studies that have shown that the absence of the alternative [nuclear factor kappa B] pathway is associated with defects in mucosa-associated lymphoid tissue development.”

This study is highlighted as one of October’s “best of the best” as part of the American Physiological Society's APSselect program.

SEE ORIGINAL STUDY

MEDIA CONTACT
Register for reporter access to contact details
CITATIONS

American Journal of Physiology-Gastrointestinal and Liver Physiology

TYPE OF ARTICLE
Research Alert
SECTION
CHANNELS
All Journal News Digestive Disorders
KEYWORDS
Physiology intestinal health Gastrointestinal Physiology
View All Latest News

Recommended For You