Article title: Nfkb2 deficiency and its impact on plasma cells and immunoglobulin expression in murine small intestinal mucosa

Authors: Stamatia Papoutsopoulou, Joseph Tang, Ahmed H. Elramli, Jonathan M. Williams, Nitika Gupta, Felix I. Ikuomola, Raheleh Sheibani-Tezerji, Mohammad T. Alam, Juan Ramon Hernández-Fernaud, Jorge H. Caamano, Chris S. Probert, Werner Muller, Carrie A. Duckworth, D. Mark Pritchard

From the authors: “We investigated the expression of [Beta-galactoside alpha-2,6-sialyltransferase 1] and showed a significant reduction at the mRNA level and absence of the protein in the lamina propria of [nuclear factor kappa B subunit 2-deficient] mice by immunohistochemistry. These findings agree with previous studies that have shown that the absence of the alternative [nuclear factor kappa B] pathway is associated with defects in mucosa-associated lymphoid tissue development.”

This study is highlighted as one of October’s “best of the best” as part of the American Physiological Society's APSselect program.