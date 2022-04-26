Abstract: Esophageal tissue engineering is proposed to repair damaged esophagus, which requires peristalsis via directional alignment and movement of smooth muscle. Cell electrospinning is an effective technique to produce aligned muscle tissues by directly encapsulating living cells into micro/nanofibers. Mesenchymal stem cells (MSCs) can differentiate into smooth muscle cells (SMCs) in response to treatment with transforming growth factor-β1. In this study, cell electrospinning or three dimensional bioprinting were used to generate anisotropic or random alignment of MSCs and MSC-derived SMCs. Cell electrospinning resulted in more aligned and elongated forms of MSCs and SMCs than bioprinting. SMCs aligned via cell electrospinning exhibited upregulated expression of SMC-specific markers (alpha-smooth muscle actin, calponin, SM22α, and desmin), SMC-associated extracellular matrix proteins (fibronectin, collagen types I and IV), and connexin 43, the principal gap junction protein in SMCs. The electrospun SMC was fabricated in a patch form and transplanted into a rat esophageal defect model. Transplantation of the smooth muscle patch promoted muscle regeneration and vascularization in esophageal wounds. Taken together, these results suggest that transforming growth factor-β1-induced differentiation of MSCs to SMCs and anisotropic alignment of SMCs can be applied to engineer smooth muscle tissues and treat gastrointestinal perforation.