Research Alert

Abstract

The differentiation, migration, and proliferation of skin fibroblasts are identified as key factors in cutaneous wound healing. Adipose-derived mesenchymal stem cells (ADMSCs) and their exosomes (ADMSC-Exos) have been considered as potential therapeutic tools for tissue regeneration; however, the underlying mechanisms on cutaneous wound healing are still not well understood. In this study, we successfully obtained ADMSC-Exos and found ADMSC-Exos significantly promoted the migration and proliferation of fibroblasts in a dose-dependent manner in vitro. The expression levels of COL-I and COL-III in fibroblasts treated with ADMSC-Exos were significantly increased, while the expression level of α-SMA was decreased. In addition, the enhanced protein expression of WNT2b and β-catenin confirmed the activation of the WNT/β-catenin signaling pathway and the WNT/β-catenin inhibitor (XAV939) reversed the promoting effect of ADMSC-Exos on wound healing and the β-catenin expression. Taken together, our study partially elucidates the mechanism of ADMSC-Exos in wound healing, illustrating the potential of ADMSC-Exos as a new therapeutic approach to promote skin wound healing.

SEE ORIGINAL STUDY

MEDIA CONTACT
Register for reporter access to contact details
CITATIONS

Stem Cell Reviews and Reports

TYPE OF ARTICLE
Research Alert
SECTION
CHANNELS
Stem Cells Biotech All Journal News
COMMENTS | COMMENTING POLICY