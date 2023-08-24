Newswise — A interesting study published on 03 July 2023, in the journal Food Quality and Safety, researchers from Zhejiang University have unveiled significant findings about the carbohydrate composition of Polygonatum sibiricum, a renowned traditional Chinese herb and a popular dietary component. Firstly, the study verified the conclusion again that Polygonatum doesn't contain significant starch that contrary to widespread belief. That means the abundant carbohydrate accounts for other substance. For the comprehensive understanding, the research team employed a battery of techniques including thin-layer chromatography, gel permeation chromatography, and hydrophilic interaction chromatography–electrospray tandem mass spectrometry to further investigate. The results were conclusive: the rhizome of Polygonatum sibiricum is devoid of noticeable starch. Instead, the researchers uncovered a significant presence of fructo-oligosaccharides, approximately 30% of the dry rhizome, particularly those with a degree of polymerization above 10. This discovery could revolutionize our understanding of Polygonatum's nutritional value and its product development in the future. Fructo-oligosaccharides are known prebiotics, substances that promote gut health by fostering the growth of beneficial bacteria.

In conclusion, this research opens the door for new health products enriched with natural prebiotics. As we continue to understand the importance of gut health in overall human wellness, sources like Polygonatum sibiricum, rich in fructo-oligosaccharides, are likely to become invaluable in dietary and health science.

###

