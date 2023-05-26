Pathological scarring and scleroderma, which are the most common conditions of skin fibrosis, pathologically manifest as fibroblast proliferation and extracellular matrix (ECM) hyperplasia. Fibroblast proliferation and ECM hyperplasia lead to fibrotic tissue remodeling, causing an exaggerated and prolonged wound-healing response. The pathogenesis of these diseases has not been fully clarified and is unfortunately accompanied by exceptionally high medical needs and poor treatment effects. Currently, a promising and relatively low-cost treatment has emerged-adipose-derived stem cell (ASC) therapy as a branch of stem cell therapy, including ASCs and their derivatives-purified ASC, stromal vascular fraction, ASC-conditioned medium, ASC exosomes, etc., which are rich in sources and easy to obtain. ASCs have been widely used in therapeutic settings for patients, primarily for the defection of soft tissues, such as breast enhancement and facial contouring. In the field of skin regeneration, ASC therapy has become a hot research topic because it is beneficial for reversing skin fibrosis. The ability of ASCs to control profibrotic factors as well as anti-inflammatory and immunomodulatory actions will be discussed in this review, as well as their new applications in the treatment of skin fibrosis. Although the long-term effect of ASC therapy is still unclear, ASCs have emerged as one of the most promising systemic antifibrotic therapies under development.