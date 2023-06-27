BYLINE: Noah Fromson
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration is considering full approval of the new Alzheimer’s disease drug Lecanemab (brand name Leqembi), with a decision expected by July 6.
University of Michigan Health, Michigan Medicine, has an expert available to talk about the approval process, the drug, and what it could mean for the care of persons with Alzheimer’s disease.
Available:
- Judith Heidebrink, M.D. – Neurologist and Clinical Core Co-Lead of the Michigan Alzheimer’s Disease Center.
- Dr. Heidebrink has been involved in collaborative clinical trials in dementia for over 20 years, including phase I-III studies focusing on the prevention and treatment of Alzheimer’s dementia. In addition, she has led the University of Michigan’s participation in the Alzheimer’s Disease Neuroimaging Initiative since the inception of this longitudinal observational study of brain imaging and other biomarkers in the progression from normal aging to dementia.