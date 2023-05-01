Newswise — May 01, 2023– Get a sneak-peak at what’s coming up at the ATS 2023 later this month with today’s online release of the “American Thoracic Society International Conference Abstracts.”

Published in the American Journal of Respiratory and Critical Care Medicine each year, selected abstracts showcase research in pulmonary, critical care and sleep medicine as well as health equity and access to care.

Some highlights include abstracts on COPD treatment (Improving Depression in COPD Patients Through Home-Based Pulmonary Rehabilitation with Health Coaching) and sleep apnea severity (Race Specific Differences in Oxygen Desaturation Per Measured Decrement in Ventilation in Sleep Apnea.)

The International Conference Committee reviews all submissions and extracts a small number of especially newsworthy research for press releases. In the week leading up to the conference, look for an email with links to this selection of abstracts.

Please note: all abstracts are embargoed until the time of presentation at the ATS 2023 International Conference.

About the American Journal of Respiratory and Critical Care Medicine

The AJRCCM is a peer-reviewed journal published by the American Thoracic Society. The Journal takes pride in publishing the most innovative science and the highest quality reviews, practice guidelines and statements in pulmonary, critical care and sleep medicine. With an impact factor of 30.528, it is one of the highest ranked journals in pulmonology.

About the American Thoracic Society

Founded in 1905, the American Thoracic Society is the world's leading medical society dedicated to accelerating the advancement of global respiratory health through multidisciplinary collaboration, education, and advocacy. Core activities of the Society’s more than 16,000 members are focused on leading scientific discoveries, advancing professional development, impacting global health, and transforming patient care. Key areas of member focus include developing clinical practice guidelines, hosting the annual International Conference, publishing four peer-reviewed journals, advocating for improved respiratory health globally, and developing an array of patient education and career development resources.

