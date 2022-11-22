Newswise — NEW YORK – November 22, 2022 – The Cardiovascular Research Foundation (CRF) announced today that Alexandra Popma, MD, has joined the organization as Executive Director of the CRF Clinical Trials Center.

A distinguished researcher with over 20 years of experience, Dr. Popma comes to CRF from The Baim Institute for Clinical Research, a full-service nonprofit academic research organization in Boston, where she served as Chief Operating Officer. As Executive Director of the CRF Clinical Trials Center (CTC), she assumes responsibility for the strategic direction, management, and operational aspects of the CTC. She will work closely with all CTC departments to ensure that the division continues to deliver exceptional research services.

“We are delighted to welcome Alexandra to CRF,” said Juan Granada, MD, CRF’s President and Chief Executive Officer. “Dr. Popma’s unique background and experience will boost CRF’s research team and our capabilities to test the clinical performance of emerging cardiovascular technologies. She is a widely respected physician whose leadership and expertise will expand our current research capabilities and services to our sponsors.”

“Alexandra Popma is a remarkable leader and is uniquely qualified to assume the role as Executive Director of the CTC,”added Martin B. Leon, MD, Founder and Chairman Emeritus of CRF. “She has the experience, expertise, decisiveness, hands-on commitment to detail, and growth-oriented personality to help lead the CTC to unparalleled heights in the future. We are so fortunate to have Alexandra join CRF in this crucial leadership position.”

“I am very excited to join the CRF Clinical Trials Center,” said Dr. Popma. “CRF is an organization with an impeccable reputation for innovation in cardiovascular medicine and patient care. Working closely with CRF’s world-renowned physician leadership, I hope to strengthen the CTC’s expertise in clinical trial design and development”.

Prior to CRF, she was also the Director of the Cardiovascular Imaging Core Laboratory at Harvard Medical Faculty Physicians at Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center in Boston. Under her leadership, the core laboratory developed innovative methods for the analyses of cardiovascular imaging to better understand the outcomes of patients undergoing new device therapy. She received her medical degree from University del Rosario in Bogotá, Colombia.

About CRF

The Cardiovascular Research Foundation (CRF) is one of the world’s leading nonprofit organizations specializing in interventional cardiology innovation, research, and education. CRF is dedicated to helping doctors improve survival and quality of life for people suffering from heart and vascular disease. For over 30 years, CRF has helped accelerate medical breakthroughs and educated doctors on the latest treatments for heart disease. CRF’s centers of excellence include the CRF Skirball Center for Innovation, CRF Clinical Trials Center, CRF Center for Education, CRF Digital, TCTMD, and Structural Heart: The Journal of the Heart Team.

