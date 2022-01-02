Abstract: The development of new inhibitory and immunological agents and combination therapies significantly improved response rates and survival of patients diagnosed with multiple myeloma (MM) in the last decade, but the disease is still considered to be incurable by current standards and the prognosis is dismal especially in high-risk groups and in relapsed and/or refractory patients. Allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplantation (allo-SCT) may enable long-term survival and even cure for individual patients via an immune-mediated graft-versus-myeloma (GvM) effect, but remains controversial due to relevant transplant-related risks, particularly immunosuppression and graftversus-host disease, and a substantial non-relapse mortality. The decreased risk of disease progression may outweigh this treatment-related toxicity for young, fit patients in high-risk constellations with otherwise often poor long-term prognosis. Here, allo-SCT should be considered within clinical trials in first-line as part of a tandem approach to separate myeloablation achieved by high-dose chemotherapy with autologous SCT, and following allo-SCT with a reduced-intensity conditioning to minimize treatment-related organ toxicities but allow GvM effect. Our review aims to better define the role of allo-SCT in myeloma treatment particularly in the context of new immunomodulatory approaches.