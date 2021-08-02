Newswise — CHICAGO – The American Society of Anesthesiologists today announced Masimo, a maker of innovative, noninvasive patient monitoring technologies, as an ASA Industry Supporter for the ninth year, supporting the work of the Society and physician anesthesiologists to improve patient safety and reduce reliance on opioids during or following surgical procedures.

“We are excited to welcome Masimo again as an ASA Industry Supporter,” said ASA President Beverly K. Philip, M.D., FACA, FASA. “We will work together with them to provide quality education and resources to improve patient safety and quality of care through opioid crisis initiatives, ASA’s Perioperative Brain Health Initiative and other priorities.”

As an Industry Supporter, Masimo is helping to establish a strong, mutually beneficial relationship with the anesthesiology community and strengthen collaboration between physician anesthesiologists and industry. They will also add to the value the Society provides to patients and the public, while providing invaluable year-round support of ASA programs and priorities, including initiatives related to non-opioid alternatives and perioperative brain health for older adults.

Through the program, Masimo is supporting ASA’s major events, including the ANESTHESIOLOGY® annual meeting and Practice ManagementTM conference, with valuable educational resources to improve patient safety.

During the pandemic, Masimo’s noninvasive monitoring and ancillary single-use solutions helped health care teams prepare for and manage surges in patients with COVID-19, making it easier for them to monitor patients’ oxygen saturation levels remotely so patients could return home, thereby minimizing stress on overburdened hospitals. Working with key institutions and physicians, Masimo deployed its solutions to over 180 hospitals and health systems.

Joe Kiani, Founder and CEO of Masimo, said, “We are proud to continue to support ASA and their efforts to bring together anesthesiologists, other clinicians and industry representatives for education, clinical research, collaboration and technological development. Masimo is dedicated to improving patient outcomes, and anesthesiologists are critical to that mission. While challenging for us all, the pandemic has helped advance and introduce new care techniques and technologies, especially in the remote monitoring and telehealth spaces, and we are eager to engage with clinicians at ASA and understand their evolving needs as we continue to innovate.”

Launched in 2010, ASA’s Industry Supporter Program is limited to 10 organizations. Participation is intended for companies who want to stand above by showcasing high-level commitment to the education of physician anesthesiologists, the anesthesia care team and advancement of the specialty.

ABOUT THE AMERICAN SOCIETY OF ANESTHESIOLOGISTS

Founded in 1905, the American Society of Anesthesiologists (ASA) is an educational, research and scientific society with more than 54,000 members organized to raise and maintain the standards of the medical practice of anesthesiology. ASA is committed to ensuring physician anesthesiologists evaluate and supervise the medical care of patients before, during and after surgery to provide the highest quality and safest care every patient deserves.

For more information on the field of anesthesiology, visit the American Society of Anesthesiologists online at asahq.org. To learn more about the role physician anesthesiologists play in ensuring patient safety, visit asahq.org/madeforthismoment. Like ASA on Facebook and follow ASALifeline on Twitter. ASA hosts the ANESTHESIOLOGY® annual meeting, the largest, most comprehensive conference in the specialty with world-class education, the latest research and innovations, and the chance to recharge with colleagues, Oct. 8-12, 2021 in San Diego. Unable to attend in person, sign up for the Virtual Track, which will offer a curated selection of presentations.

ABOUT MASIMO

Masimo (NASDAQ: MASI) is a global medical technology company that develops and produces a wide array of industry-leading monitoring technologies, including innovative measurements, sensors, patient monitors, and automation and connectivity solutions. Our mission is to improve patient outcomes, reduce the cost of care, and take noninvasive monitoring to new sites and applications. Masimo SET® Measure-through Motion and Low Perfusion™ pulse oximetry, introduced in 1995, has been shown in over 100 independent and objective studies to outperform other pulse oximetry technologies.1 Masimo SET® has also been shown to help clinicians reduce severe retinopathy of prematurity in neonates,2 improve CCHD screening in newborns,3 and, when used for continuous monitoring with Masimo Patient SafetyNet™ in post-surgical wards, reduce rapid response team activations, ICU transfers, and costs.4-7 Masimo SET® is estimated to be used on more than 200 million patients in leading hospitals and other healthcare settings around the world,8 and is the primary pulse oximetry at 9 of the top 10 hospitals as ranked in the 2020-21 U.S. News and World Report Best Hospitals Honor Roll.9 Masimo continues to refine SET® and in 2018, announced that SpO 2 accuracy on RD SET® sensors during conditions of motion has been significantly improved, providing clinicians with even greater confidence that the SpO 2 values they rely on accurately reflect a patient’s physiological status. In 2005, Masimo introduced rainbow® Pulse CO-Oximetry technology, allowing noninvasive and continuous monitoring of blood constituents that previously could only be measured invasively, including total hemoglobin (SpHb®), oxygen content (SpOC™), carboxyhemoglobin (SpCO®), methemoglobin (SpMet®), Pleth Variability Index (PVi®), RPVi™ (rainbow® PVi), and Oxygen Reserve Index (ORi™). In 2013, Masimo introduced the Root® Patient Monitoring and Connectivity Platform, built from the ground up to be as flexible and expandable as possible to facilitate the addition of other Masimo and third-party monitoring technologies; key Masimo additions include Next Generation SedLine® Brain Function Monitoring, O3® Regional Oximetry, and ISA™ Capnography with NomoLine® sampling lines. Masimo’s family of continuous and spot-check monitoring Pulse CO-Oximeters® includes devices designed for use in a variety of clinical and non-clinical scenarios, including tetherless, wearable technology, such as Radius-7® and Radius PPG™, portable devices like Rad-67®, fingertip pulse oximeters like MightySat® Rx, and devices available for use both in the hospital and at home, such as Rad-97®. Masimo hospital automation and connectivity solutions are centered around the Masimo Hospital Automation™ platform, and include Iris® Gateway, iSirona™, Patient SafetyNet, Replica™, Halo ION™, UniView®, UniView :60™, and Masimo SafetyNet™. Additional information about Masimo and its products may be found at www.masimo.com. Published clinical studies on Masimo products can be found at www.masimo.com/evidence/featured-studies/feature/.

ORi and RPVi have not received FDA 510(k) clearance and are not available for sale in the United States. The use of the trademark Patient SafetyNet is under license from University HealthSystem Consortium.

References

Published clinical studies on pulse oximetry and the benefits of Masimo SET® can be found on our website at http://www.masimo.com. Comparative studies include independent and objective studies which are comprised of abstracts presented at scientific meetings and peer-reviewed journal articles. Castillo A et al. Prevention of Retinopathy of Prematurity in Preterm Infants through Changes in Clinical Practice and SpO 2 Acta Paediatr. 2011 Feb;100(2):188-92. de-Wahl Granelli A et al. Impact of pulse oximetry screening on the detection of duct dependent congenital heart disease: a Swedish prospective screening study in 39,821 newborns. 2009;Jan 8;338. Taenzer A et al. Impact of pulse oximetry surveillance on rescue events and intensive care unit transfers: a before-and-after concurrence study. Anesthesiology. 2010:112(2):282-287. Taenzer A et al. Postoperative Monitoring – The Dartmouth Experience. Anesthesia Patient Safety Foundation Newsletter. Spring-Summer 2012. McGrath S et al. Surveillance Monitoring Management for General Care Units: Strategy, Design, and Implementation. The Joint Commission Journal on Quality and Patient Safety. 2016 Jul;42(7):293-302. McGrath S et al. Inpatient Respiratory Arrest Associated With Sedative and Analgesic Medications: Impact of Continuous Monitoring on Patient Mortality and Severe Morbidity. J Patient Saf. 2020 14 Mar. DOI: 10.1097/PTS.0000000000000696. Estimate: Masimo data on file. http://health.usnews.com/health-care/best-hospitals/articles/best-hospitals-honor-roll-and-overview.

# # #