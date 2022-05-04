Abstract: The asymmetric divisions of Drosophila neural stem cells (NSCs) produce unequally sized siblings, with most volume directed into the sibling that retains the NSC fate. Sibling size asymmetry results from preferential expansion of the NSC sibling surface during division. Here we show that a polarized membrane reservoir constructed by the NSC in early mitosis provides the source for expansion. The reservoir is formed from membrane domains that contain folds and microvilli that become polarized by apically-directed cortical flows of actomyosin early in mitosis. When furrow ingression begins and internal pressure increases, the stores of membrane within the apical reservoir are rapidly consumed. Expansion is significantly diminished in NSCs that lack a reservoir, and membrane expansion equalizes when the reservoir is not polarized. Our results suggest that the cortical flows that remodel the plasma membrane during asymmetric cell division function to satisfy the dynamic surface area requirements of unequally dividing cells.