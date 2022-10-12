Abstract: The epithelial cell adhesion molecule (EpCAM) is a stem cell and carcinoma antigen, which mediates cellular adhesion and proliferative signaling by the proteolytic cleavage. In contrast to low expression in normal epithelium, EpCAM is frequently overexpressed in various carcinomas, which correlates with poor prognosis. Therefore, EpCAM has been considered as a promising target for tumor diagnosis and therapy. Using the Cell-Based Immunization and Screening (CBIS) method, we previously established an anti‐EpCAM monoclonal antibody (EpMab-37; mouse IgG1, kappa). In this study, we investigated the antibody‐dependent cellular cytotoxicity (ADCC), complement‐dependent cytotoxicity (CDC), and an antitumor activity by a defucosylated mouse IgG2a-type of EpMab-37 (EpMab-37-mG2a-f) against an EpCAM‐expressing breast cancer cell line (BT-474). EpMab-37-mG2a-f recognized BT-474 cells with a moderate binding-affinity [a dissociation constant (KD): 2.9x10-8 M] by flow cytometry. EpMab-37-mG2a-f exhibited ADCC and CDC for BT-474 cells by murine splenocytes and complements, respectively. Furthermore, administration of EpMab-37-mG2a-f significantly suppressed the BT-474 xenograft tumor development compared with the control mouse IgG. These results indicated that EpMab-37-mG2a-f exerts antitumor activities against the BT-474 xenograft, and could provide valuable therapeutic regimen for the breast cancers.