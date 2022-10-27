Abstract: Post-wound infections have remained a serious threat to society and healthcare worldwide. Attempts are still being made to develop an ideal antibacterial wound dressing with high wound healing potential and strong antibacterial activity against extensively drug-resistant bacteria (XDR). In this study, a biological-based sponge was made from decellularized human placenta (DPS), then loaded with different concentrations (0, 16 µg/mL, 32 µg/mL, 64µg/mL) of an antimicrobial peptide (AMP, CM11) to optimize an ideal antibacterial wound dressing. The decellularization of DPS was confirmed by histological evaluations and DNA content assay. The DPS loaded with different contents of antimicrobial peptides (AMPs) showed uniform morphology under a scanning electron microscope (SEM) and cytobiocompatibility for human adipose tissue-derived mesenchymal stem cells. Antibacterial assays indicated that the DPS/AMPs had antibacterial behavior against both standard strain and XDR Acinetobacter baumannii in a dose-dependent manner, as DPS loaded with 64µg/mL showed the highest bacterial growth inhibition zone and elimination of bacteria under SEM than DPS alone and DPS loaded with 16 µg/mL, 32 µg/mL AMP concentrations. The subcutaneous implantation of all constructs in the animal model demonstrated no sign of acute immune system reaction and graft rejection, indicating in vivo biocompatibility of the scaffolds. Our findings suggest the DPS loaded with 64 µg/mL as an excellent antibacterial skin substitute, and now promises to proceed with pre-clinical and clinical investigations.