Abstract: Impaired skeletal muscle stem cell (MuSC) function has long been suspected to contribute to the pathogenesis of muscular dystrophy (MD). Here we describe that defects in the endothelial cell (EC) compartment of the perivascular stem cell niche in three different types of MD are associated with inefficient mobilization of MuSCs following tissue damage. Using chemoinformatic analysis, we identified the 13 amino acid form of the peptidic hormone apelin (AP-13) as a candidate for systemic stimulation of skeletal muscle ECs. In dystrophic mice, administration of AP-13 generates a pro-myogenic EC-rich niche that supports MuSC function and markedly improves tissue regeneration, muscle strength, and physical performance. Moreover, we demonstrate that EC specific knockout of the AP-13 receptor leads to regenerative defects that phenocopy major pathological features of MD. Altogether, we provide in vivo proof-of-concept that enhancing endogenous repair by targeting the perivascular niche is a viable therapeutic avenue for MD and characterize AP-13 as a novel drug candidate for systemic treatment of stem cell dysfunction.