To reduce the environmental impacts related to the manufacturing and disposal of household consumer products (HCPs)—such as laundry detergents, all-purpose cleaners, insecticides, and toothpaste—several companies are marketing “green” product formulations. New research published in Environmental Toxicology and Chemistry demonstrates that green HCPs are not necessarily less toxic or more degradable than their conventional counterparts, however.

Analyses revealed that compared with conventional formulations, some formulations of green products were less toxic, some were similar, and some were even more toxic. These findings applied for tests run both before and after degradation of the products.

“Although the study itself is rooted in aquatic toxicology, it has broader implications in fields related to marketing, consumer behavior, and economics,” said corresponding author Austin Gray, PhD, of Virginia Tech.

URL Upon Publication: https://onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/10.1002/etc.5435

Environmental Toxicology and Chemistry (ET&C) publishes papers describing original experimental or theoretical work that significantly advances understanding in the area of environmental toxicology, environmental chemistry, and hazard/risk assessment.

About Wiley

Wiley is a global leader in research and education, unlocking human potential by enabling discovery, powering education, and shaping workforces. For over 200 years, Wiley has fueled the world’s knowledge ecosystem. Today, our high-impact content, platforms, and services help researchers, learners, institutions, and corporations achieve their goals in an ever-changing world. Visit us at Wiley.com, like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.