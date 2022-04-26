Newswise — (TORONTO/PHILADELPHIA, April 26, 2022) The Asian American / Pacific Islander Nurses Association (AAPINA) and JMIR Publications announce a new agreement to publish Asian / Pacific Island Nursing Journal (APINJ) on behalf of the association. AAPINA will leverage the full support suite offered by JMIR including: editorial expertise in indexing and content strategy, best-in-class copy editing and typesetting, and promotional services such as knowledge translation programs and author interviews.

The number of nursing professionals in Asia has exploded in recent years, while Asian / Pacific Islanders (A/PI) make up the fastest growing minority group in the United States. However, research on health disparities and the cultural and educational challenges faced by these patient groups is frustratingly limited. Formed in the wake of a 1992 conference hosted by the U.S. Department of Health for minority leaders in nursing, AAPINA champions the work of A/PI nurses through education, networking, policy, and research.

To assist in the dissemination of scholarly work of AAPINA members and the A/PI communities they serve, the Asian / Pacific Island Nursing Journal was born in 2014. APINJ provides a dedicated home for research on all challenges the A/PI community faces in engaging with healthcare, whether they be policy-based, educational, cultural, or regarding disparities in health outcomes.

Dr. Hyochol Ahn, Professor and Associate Dean for Research at Florida State University College of Nursing and Editor-in-Chief of APINJ, says,

“Healthcare is an opaque institution for many, however cultural and other barriers only exacerbate these issues for the A/PI community. Transparent and accessible science can go a long way in addressing these problems - AAPINA is very excited to partner with JMIR to advance our shared mission of educating patients and improving outcomes.”

JMIR Publications is thrilled to welcome APINJ to our growing family of journals, expanding our horizons to rigorously cover important discrepancies seen in healthcare for minority populations. AAPINA recognizes the importance of Open Science principles and transparency in addressing the barriers to equitable healthcare facing A/PI people.

Dr. Gunther Eysenbach, founder and CEO of JMIR Publications, says,

“Asian / Pacific Island Nursing Journal is an important addition to what we can offer as a publisher. I am thrilled to support the important voices and issues highlighted in the journal, and look forward to working with the Editor-in-Chief and editorial board to propel the title to the forefront of research on health disparities in minority patients.”

JMIR Publications is actively expanding our society publishing business to support organizations that prioritize innovation in healthcare and who uplift lesser-heard voices. If you are interested in learning more or partnering with JMIR, please contact us at [email protected].

About AAPINA:

AAPINA serves as the unified voice for Asian American Pacific Islander (AAPI) nurses around the world. AAPINA strives to positively affect the health and well-being of AAPIs and their communities by: 1) supporting AAPI nurses and nursing students around the world through research, practice, and education; 2) facilitating and promoting networking and collaborative partnerships; and 3) influencing health policy through individual and community actions.

About JMIR Publications:

JMIR Publications is a leading, born-digital, open access publisher of 30+ academic journals and other innovative scientific communication products that focus on the intersection of health, and technology. Its flagship journal, the Journal of Medical Internet Research, is the leading digital health journal globally in content breadth and visibility, and is the largest journal in the medical informatics field.

