Newswise — ROCKVILLE, MD — The American Society for Pharmacology and Experimental Therapeutics (ASPET) has selected 16 individuals as 2023 ASPET Fellows (FASPET). Each recipient has dedicated their careers to the field of pharmacology and has made exceptional contributions to its advancement in research, drug discovery, teaching, policy or other areas that impact the field. The FASPET designation is a prestigious honor bestowed on the Society's most distinguished members to recognize their efforts through their scientific achievements, mentorship, service to ASPET and a demonstrated commitment to education and diversity.

The ASPET Fellows Program began in 2019. A list of previous ASPET Fellows can be found here.

About ASPET

The American Society for Pharmacology and Experimental Therapeutics (ASPET), founded in 1908, is an international 4,000-member non-profit pharmacology society that advances the science of drugs and therapeutics to accelerate the discovery of cures for disease. ASPET members conduct basic and clinical pharmacological research in academia, industry, and the government. ASPET publishes four journals with the most recent discoveries in pharmacology and related fields. ASPET supports the dissemination and use of pharmacological research to promote the best available science in developing regulations and legislation. ASPET is headquartered in Rockville, MD. Visit aspet.org to learn more.