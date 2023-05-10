Research Alert

Press-only preview: https://plos.io/44PC7kd

Article Title: Assessing racial bias in type 2 diabetes risk prediction algorithms

Author Countries: Denmark

Funding: HTC and AK are supported by a grant from Novo Nordisk Foundation Challenge Programme for the project Harnessing the Power of Big Data to Address the Societal Challenge of Aging (NNF17OC0027812). TOA is supported by a grant from the Independent Research Fund Denmark (7025-00005B). TVV is supported by the "Data Science Investigator - Emerging 2022" grant from Novo Nordisk Foundation (NNF22OC0075284). The funders had no role in study design, data collection and analysis, decision to publish, or preparation of the manuscript.

Competing Interests: The authors have declared that no competing interests exist.

Journal Link: PLOS Public Health

MEDIA CONTACT
Register for reporter access to contact details
CITATIONS

PLOS Public Health

TYPE OF ARTICLE
Research Alert
SECTION
CHANNELS
All Journal News Diabetes Health Disparities Public Health Race and Ethnicity PLOS Healthcare
KEYWORDS
Diabetes prediction Racial Bias risk prediction
COMMENTS | COMMENTING POLICY
View All Latest News

Recommended For You