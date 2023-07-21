Newswise — During the AACC - Annual Scientific Meeting & Clinical Lab Expo, held in Anaheim, California (USA) from July 23rd to 27th, the Brazilian health tech company Hilab, specializing in clinical analysis tests, participated in the congress alongside ABIMO - Brazilian Association of Medical Devices Industry. The company showcased innovative solutions for the healthcare industry, including two notable launches and the world's only point-of-care Hemogram device capable of delivering a complete blood count with the assistance of AI and other technologies within 30 minutes.

The Hilab Lens, the smallest point-of-care device for a complete blood count, represents a significant breakthrough in the field of digital microscopy. According to information from ANS- National Health Agency, this test is requested in nearly half of medical orders, as it can identify hundreds of diseases.

The device works by healthcare professionals collecting a blood sample from the fingertip, similar to rapid glucose tests. The extracted sample is placed in a capsule and inserted into the device. The sample information is sent via the Internet of Things to the company's central laboratory, where the test is verified first by Artificial Intelligence and then by a specialized healthcare professional in hematology. Finally, the test results are sent to the patient's mobile phone via SMS and email, all within half an hour, while traditional methods take approximately 12 to 48 hours.

Bernardo Almeida, an infectious disease physician, and Chief Medical Officer of Hilab, explains that "the complete blood count is so popular because it evaluates the quantity and quality of the main blood components, supporting the assessment and monitoring of acute infectious conditions, anemia evaluation, as well as assessing overall health. With the test's ease and speed, medical professionals and patients can benefit from the prompt delivery of results in both routine and emergency cases."

The efficiency of the device was demonstrated through a pilot operation at the Brazilian hospital Erasto Gaetner, a reference institution for the clinical and surgical treatment of oncology patients in Curitiba (PR). Moreover, its theses were presented and validated in articles published by Nature, one of the most relevant scientific journals in the world. Today, the device is already in use in various healthcare facilities across the country, including occupational medicine companies, clinics, and other locations.

Additionally, Hilab will introduce two new devices at the event: the Hilab Volt and the Hilab Wave. These compact devices will also operate remotely connected via the internet to the health tech's central laboratory. The Hilab Volt functions based on electrochemistry and reads an electrode that selectively interacts with the sample, generating a useful analytical electrical signal. It will allow the evaluation of indices such as calcium, sodium, potassium, iron, and glucose, among others. The Hilab Wave operates through spectrophotometry, an optical analysis methodology that quantitatively measures the absorption of light by solutions, used for biological and physicochemical investigations. It enables dozens of tests, including phosphorus, magnesium, cholesterol, Vitamin D, and even the incidence of Malaria.

"Participating in a scientific and international event of this magnitude reinforces Brazil's ability to transform the healthcare sector using technology as an ally. For Hilab, as a Brazilian company, this is a particularly special and rewarding moment, marking a positive milestone in their history, indicating that they are on the right path by providing quality and innovative services that can address urgent healthcare access issues worldwide", says Marcus Figueredo, CEO, and co-founder of Hilab.

In 2016, the United Nations, in conjunction with DNV-GL, published a report called "Future of Spaceship Earth," aiming to showcase companies that were creating technologies capable of achieving the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). Hilab was the only company from South America to be chosen and mentioned in the report.

Hilab has also received recognition from the Global Entrepreneurship Competition in Barcelona, being among the 16 most promising ventures in the world. Moreover, it was the winner of the Med Tech Awards, a competition seeking companies with innovative solutions in the healthcare sector, organized by the British Government.

Recently, the company was awarded the MIT Innovative Workplaces seal for its disruptive work in the healthcare sector. The certification from MIT Technology Review, the world's largest ecosystem for content and innovation, measures the effectiveness of the startup's innovation-related actions.

Hilab is a 100% Brazilian health tech founded in Curitiba with headquarters in Manaus, developing national devices and technologies for clinical analysis. Its innovative approach allows tests to be conducted using just a few drops of blood. Hilab's disruptive model differentiates it from traditional laboratories, eliminating the need to transport biological samples. This innovative approach enables the delivery of results in a matter of minutes, providing a faster and more efficient experience for patients. The company employs an advanced technological platform that integrates Artificial Intelligence and the Internet of Things (IoT), enabling the digitization of tests from anywhere in the world, creating a decentralized laboratory.

The company also offers the possibility of conducting tests in loco, without the need to send information remotely. Additionally, Hilab revolutionizes the patient experience by providing less uncomfortable and fingertip-based sample collection. With the use of innovative devices, Hilab simplifies the result delivery process, sending reports signed by healthcare professionals directly to the patient's mobile phone within 30 minutes.