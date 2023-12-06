Newswise — People with atopic dermatitis (AD) carry nearly three times the risk of developing obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD), a new Yale study finds. The chronic, inflammatory skin condition affects millions of Americans.

Yale School of Medicine researchers examined data from more than 214,000 participants in the All of Us Research Program. They found compared to matched controls, people with AD were at 2.87-fold increased risk for OCD.

Researchers say the systemic inflammation caused by AD may accelerate brain inflammation that could contribute to OCD. "We are increasingly learning that AD is a skin condition that involves inflammation in the entire body," says Jeffrey Cohen, MD, assistant professor of dermatology and senior author of the study. "This can make people with atopic dermatitis more likely to develop other medical conditions."

They say behavioral factors might be at play, too: chronic itch caused by AD could lead to repetitive or obsessive behaviors, while the compulsive hand washing seen in OCD could exacerbate AD. "As we describe more of these relationships, our ability to detect them quickly and provide comprehensive care to all of our patients is enhanced," Cohen says.