Summary

Few approaches have been made toward exploring autologous NK cells in settings of cancer immunotherapy. Here, we demonstrate the feasibility of infusing multiple doses of ex vivo activated and expanded autologous NK cells in patients with multiple myeloma (MM) post-autologous stem cell transplantation. Infused NK cells were detected in circulation up to 4 weeks after the last infusion. Elevations in plasma granzyme B levels were observed following each consecutive NK cell infusion. Moreover, increased granzyme B levels were detected in bone marrow 4 weeks after the last infusion. All measurable patients had objective, detectable responses after NK cell infusions in terms of reduction in M-component and/or minimal residual disease. The present study demonstrates that autologous NK cell-based immunotherapy is feasible in a setting of MM consolidation therapy. It opens up the possibility for usage of autologous NK cells in clinical settings where patients are not readily eligible for allogeneic NK cell-based immunotherapies.