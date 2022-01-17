Simple Summary: Certain types of cancer have higher relapse rates compared to others, and cancer stem cells (CSCs) have been shown as the main drivers of cancer relapse and cancer severity. This subpopulation of cells displays stem-like characteristics which bolster tumorigenesis along with metastasis and lead to poorer prognoses. Autophagy has been studied as a mechanism by which CSCs maintain stemness and acquire resistance to chemotherapy and radiation. The aim of this review is to condense and organize what has been recently published on the connection between cancer stem cells (CSCs) and autophagy. Multiple studies on autophagy have suggested that the pathway is a double-edged sword, which can either undermine or enhance CSC characteristics depending on interactions with different pathways. Thus, future research should investigate regulation of autophagy in combination with traditional cancer therapies as a possible method to effectively eliminate CSCs and minimize cancer relapse.