Newswise — Regional transportation infrastructure: Ralph Buehler

Losing a main thoroughfare and one of the only crossings over the Patapsco River in Baltimore will have major regional transportation impacts. Ralph Buehler, an associate professor of urban affairs and planning at Virginia Tech in the D.C. metro area, says that “the regional transport system does not have a lot of redundancy when it comes to passenger transport.” He expects increased traffic on I-95 and I-895 through Baltimore, and encourages those able to avoid rush hour or driving at all to use other modes of transit or work from home. Ultimately, though, he says “we need a transport system with more options to be more resilient to disruptions.”