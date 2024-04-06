Research Alert

BYLINE: Baylor Scott & White Presents at ACC 2024 Annual Scientific Session & Expo

Newswise — The American College of Cardiology(ACC) and the World Heart Federation’s World Congress of Cardiology (WCC) will conduct their ACC 2024 Annual Scientific Session & Expo in Atlanta, Georgia on April 6-8. 

Baylor Scott & White Health clinicians and researchers from Baylor Scott & White Research Institute, Baylor University Medical Center at Dallas, Baylor Scott & White The Heart Hospital at Plano and Baylor Scott & White Medical Center – Temple will be involved in more than 45 presentations, scheduled talks, education sessions and panel discussions. For more information, click here

Additional details about the meeting can be found on the event website.

