Newswise — The American College of Cardiology(ACC) and the World Heart Federation’s World Congress of Cardiology (WCC) will conduct their ACC 2024 Annual Scientific Session & Expo in Atlanta, Georgia on April 6-8.

Baylor Scott & White Health clinicians and researchers from Baylor Scott & White Research Institute, Baylor University Medical Center at Dallas, Baylor Scott & White The Heart Hospital at Plano and Baylor Scott & White Medical Center – Temple will be involved in more than 45 presentations, scheduled talks, education sessions and panel discussions. For more information, click here

