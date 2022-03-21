Objectives

We aimed to evaluate the efficacy and safety of hematopoietic stem cell transplantation (HSCT) in patients with systemic sclerosis (SSc).

Methods

A systematic literature review and meta-analysis were carried out. We compared survival outcomes using the Kaplan-Meier method with patient-level data between HSCT and intravenous pulse cyclophosphamide (IVCY). Additionally, the incidence rate of treatment-related deaths with HSCT was pooled using a random-effect model.

Results

Of the 2,091 articles screened, 22 were included: 3 randomized controlled trials and 19 observational studies. HSCT studies showed significant improvement in the skin thickness score and lung function. Despite treatment-related deaths being higher in HSCT than in IVCY, the Kaplan-Meier analysis showed a high survival rate 2 years post-transplant (log-rank, P=0.004). The pooled frequency of transplant-related death from 700 SSc patients was 6.30% (95% confidence interval 4.21-8.38). However, the estimated frequency of treatment-related deaths has been reducing over the last decade.

Conclusion

HSCT is an effective treatment for SSc, but the optimal indications must be carefully determined by balancing the risks.