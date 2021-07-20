Newswise — William L. “Bill” Greene, PharmD, the chief pharmaceutical officer at St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, has been selected by the Tennessee Pharmacists Association to receive the 2021 Shelby Rhinehart Public Service Lifetime Achievement Award, in recognition of his work and support of the pharmacy profession. The award was created in 2002 to recognize individual support of the pharmacy profession through legislative and service efforts in honor of the late pharmacist and Representative Shelby A. Rhinehart.

Greene has been an active member of the Tennessee Pharmacists Association and Tennessee Society of Health-System Pharmacists for over 30 years, serving as president of both organizations and on numerous committees throughout the years. Greene has drafted and helped pass legislation in Tennessee that defines the medication and laboratory-ordering authorities (“prescribing/ordering privileges”) given to pharmacists, and the conditions under which those authorities are valid.

“Receiving this award is a tangible recognition of the energy and efforts I have invested in our state organization, and in advancing the practice of pharmacists in our state,” Greene said. “I’m honored to be so appreciated by my peers.”

Greene received his degree in Pharmacy from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill and his Doctor of Pharmacy from the University of Tennessee Health Science Center College of Pharmacy. He joined St. Jude in 2007.

St. Jude Children's Research Hospital

