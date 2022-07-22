Newswise — Sample preparation in life sciences and bioautomation usually require dedicated machinery for different applications. Liquid handling of different volume ranges matters for drug discovery, plates and membrane handling is important for IVD manufacturers, 3D-printing of biodegenerative polymers is crucial for regenerative medicine.

GeSiM is a bioinstrumentation player for 20 years, e.g. the Nano-Plotter for array printing and micropipetting has been established across the world.

But do you know a single platform for 3D-printing of organoids in well plates, with subsequent spinning of polymer meshes by melt electro spinning, and functionalization by Nanoliter pipetting? GeSiM has packed all these functions in a benchtop format to boost your R/D. When your business grows, same tools and methods are available on a cascadable in-line production station as well.

GeSiM machines are usually configured to order, combining following tools and methods (selection):

Array/ line printing and Nanoliter pipetting with piezo tips and solenoid dispense valves,

Bulk pipetting with single-use tips,

Extrusion of high-viscose polymers from cartridges by different methods,

FDM printing,

Handling of vials and tubes,

Pick & place of small solid objects,

Cutting,

Full 3D-printing, based on external CAD data,

Plasma treatment for surface preparation,

UV-curing,

Camera inspection and camera-based alignment,

Nanoimprint lithography, based on a proprietary stamping method.

E,g., manufacturing of microfluidic cartridges by imprinting with subsequent adding of reagents and closing with a lid is just one example. We will be happy to receive your request.