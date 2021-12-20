Research Alert

In C. elegans, PUF proteins promote germline stem cell self-renewal. Their functions hinge on partnerships with two proteins that are redundantly required for stem cell maintenance. Here we focus on understanding how the essential partner protein, LST-1, modulates mRNA regulation by the PUF protein, FBF-2. LST-1 contains two nonidentical sites of interaction with FBF-2, LST-1 A and B. Our crystal structures of complexes of FBF-2, LST-1 A, and RNA visualize how FBF-2 associates with LST-1 A versus LST-1 B. One commonality is that FBF-2 contacts the conserved lysine and leucine side chains in the KxxL motifs in LST-1 A and B. A key difference is that FBF-2 forms unique contacts with regions N- and C-terminal to the KxxL motif. Consequently, LST-1 A does not modulate the RNA-binding affinity of FBF-2, whereas LST-1 B decreases RNA-binding affinity of FBF-2. The N-terminal region of LST-1 B, which binds near the 5′ end of RNA elements, is essential to modulate FBF-2 RNA-binding affinity, while the C-terminal residues of LST-1 B contribute strong binding affinity to FBF-2. We conclude that LST-1 has the potential to impact which mRNAs are regulated depending on the precise nature of engagement through its functionally distinct FBF binding sites.

SEE ORIGINAL STUDY

MEDIA CONTACT
Register for reporter access to contact details
CITATIONS

Nucleic Acids Research, 15 December 2021

TYPE OF ARTICLE
Research Alert
SECTION
CHANNELS
Stem Cells All Journal News
COMMENTS | COMMENTING POLICY