Early intervention with bone marrow mesenchymal stem cells to change the form and function of the gut microbiota may help rats regain neurological function after a stroke.

Key Words: Ischemic stroke, Bone marrow mesenchymal stem cells, Neurological function, Gut microbiota

Core Tip: Using bone marrow mesenchymal stem cells (BMSCs) as a therapy method may be a successful technique to combat neurological conditions like ischemic stroke. The dysbiosis of the gut microbiota can impact stroke prognosis, according to the gut-brain axis. Zhao et al’s study examined the interaction between BMSCs and the gut flora. Zhao et al’s research showed that the ischemic stroke treatment provided by BMSCs may have an impact on the structure and function of the microbiome.