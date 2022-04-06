Article title: Cardiac cycle and respiration phase affect responses to the conditioned stimulus in young adults trained in trace eyeblink conditioning

Authors: Tomi Waselius, Weiyong Xu, Julia I. Sparre, Markku Penttonen, Miriam S. Nokia

From the authors: “To summarize, this study is the first, to our knowledge, to demonstrate that both breathing and heartbeat rhythms influence the brain processing of external stimuli and learning about those stimuli.”

This study is highlighted as one of April’s “best of the best” as part of the American Physiological Society's APSselect program.