Most of us know the pain that comes with a heartbreak, but in the cardiology field there is a real medical condition called Broken Heart Syndrome. Broken Heart Syndrome is a condition that is brought on by extreme emotion or stressful situations. The surge of stress can lead to a weakening of the muscles of the heart and can cause part of the heart to temporarily swell.

Dr. Dean Yount, interventional cardiologist at Ochsner Health, can discuss what causes this problem, symptoms to watch out for and how best to manage a patient’s care.