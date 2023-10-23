The Philadelphia Phillies' magic run in the MLB playoffs has been highlighted by the strong support they provide for each other. This "Brotherly Love" most certainly helped fuel the resilience that helped them bounce back from two brutal losses to take a 3-2 lead over the Arizona Diamondbacks in the National League Championship Series.

Kyle Emich, professor of management at the University of Delaware, can talk about how this kind of companionate love can also help a business succeed:

It builds satisfaction, encourages working together as a team and prevents burnout (key to late-season/ end of year performance).

A positive clubhouse/workplace culture can help a team remain confident after failure (which every team endures at some point), develop and commit to innovative solutions that may be risky and feel safe voicing concerns, which may need to be overcome to move forward.

We have all been on teams where members bottle up problems until, of course, they eventually burst, ruining team performance. Positive teams don't do that. So, it's not just nice that the Phillies seem to get along so well. This sense of chemistry and support may underlie their stellar performance.

