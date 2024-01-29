Newswise — SEATTLE — Jan. 26, 2024 — February is Cancer Prevention Month. While cancer can feel inevitable, random or out of our control, there are things we can do to reduce cancer risk, from exercise and nutrition to annual screenings.

Below are Fred Hutch researchers, nutritionists, exercise specialists and clinicians who can share cancer prevention tips and ways to improve your overall health.

Nutrition

Fred Hutch nutrition experts can discuss the significance of maintaining a wholesome diet as a proactive measure against cancer, offering valuable insights for overall public health and preventive strategies.

Exercise

Researchers and clinicians agree that physical activity is the best way to benefit your health any time of year. Fred Hutch experts are studying how exactly exercise prevents cancer, while clinicians are helping patients use exercise for both long- and short-term health.

Hanna Hunter, MD leads Fred Hutch's Cancer Rehabilitation program, where she focuses on helping patients use physical activity before, during and after cancer treatment. Hunter teaches patients how exercise doesn't have to be at the gym but can take place in their everyday life. Area of Expertise: Exercise, Physical Therapy

Matthew Van Doren leads Fred Hutch's Exercise Research Center. His background as an exercise physiologist helps him support researchers who are looking to study the impact of exercise, as well as support participants in learning the ins and outs of the gym. Area of Expertise: Exercise

Anne McTiernan, MD, PhD studies ways to prevent new or recurrent cancer through exercise and the effect of supplements on disease prevention. She's served on the Physical Activity Guidelines and Advisory Committee of the U.S. Dept. of Health and Human Services, which recommends the amount and type of physical activity Americans need to reduce the risk of cancer and other diseases. Area of Expertise: Exercise, Supplements



Early Detection

Catching cancer early gives patients the best chance at successful treatment, and life beyond cancer. Fred Hutch researchers and clinicians are finding ways to make early detection better, from making screening more accessible and widespread to identifying genetic markers associated with different types of cancer.

Resources

