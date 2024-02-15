Newswise — On Valentine's Day, therapy dogs from UCLA Health spread joy by donning costumes and delivering Valentines to pediatric patients in the unit. These affectionate canines brought handmade Valentines to the sick children at UCLA Mattel Children’s Hospital, ensuring they could still celebrate despite their hospitalization. The dogs, along with their handlers, are part of UCLA Health’s People-Animal Connection, a pet therapy program aimed at lifting the spirits of hospitalized patients. Additionally, therapy dogs were stationed at a special “kissing booth” outside the Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center cafeteria, offering hand kisses (licks) and love to staff and visitors. Among the dogs dressed for the occasion were labs, Goldendoodles, huskies, and many other furry pals. This heartwarming event took place at UCLA Mattel Children's Hospital, bringing smiles and comfort to all involved.

Video credit: UCLA Health.

Video: https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1xkRdvpUe2gldd59xqaKM0do4NRS93xeH?usp=sharing