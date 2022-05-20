Abstract: Chemoresistance originating from cancer stem cells (CSCs) is a major cause of cancer treatment failure and highlights the need to develop CSC-targeting therapies. Although enormous progress in both photodynamic therapy (PDT) and chemodynamic therapy (CDT) has been made in recent decades, the efficacy of these modalities against CSC remains limited. Here, we report a new generation photosensitizer, CA9-BPS-Cu(II), a system that combines three subunits within a single molecule, namely a copper catalyst for CDT, a boron dipyrromethene photosensitizer for PDT, and acetazolamide for CSC targeting via carbonic anhydrase-9 (CA9) binding. A therapeutic effect in MDA-MB-231 cells was observed that is ascribed to elevated oxidative stress mediated by a combined CDT/PDT effect, as well as through copper-catalyzed glutathione oxidation. The CSC targeting ability of CA9-BPS-Cu(II) was evident from its specific affinity for CD133-positive MDA-MB-231 cells. Moreover, its efficacy was successfully demonstrated in a xenograft mouse tumor model.