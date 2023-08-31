https://thedaily.case.edu/what-can-we-expect-in-the-wake-of-hurricane-idalia-cwru-faculty-share-their-expertise/?utm_source=sfmc&utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=thedaily_expertinsights
Tali Babila, assistant professor in the Department of Earth, Environmental and Planetary Sciences
Peter Shulman, the Elizabeth and Raymond Armington Professor and associate professor in the Department of History
Thomas King, professor and chair of the Department of Accountancy
Eileen Anderson, the Anne Templeton Zimmerman, MD Professor of Bioethics; adjunct associate professor of psychiatry
MEDIA CONTACTRegister for reporter access to contact details
Relevant Experts
Eileen Anderson
Associate ProfessorCase Western Reserve University