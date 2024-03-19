Newswise — Experts from the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health will be available for interviews around the upcoming CDC Data Brief on Drug Overdose Deaths in the United States, 2002-2022, scheduled to be released on Thursday, March 21.

Kenneth Feder, PhD, is an assistant research professor in the Department of Mental Health at the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health. He researches policies and practices to help prevent overdose deaths and improve healthcare quality for people who use drugs.

Renee M. Johnson, PhD, is a professor in the Department of Mental Health at the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health. She uses epidemiology and behavioral science methods to investigate injury/violence, substance use, and overdose prevention.

Susan Sherman, PhD, is a Bloomberg Professor of American Health in the Department of Health, Behavior and Society and is core faculty with the Bloomberg American Health Initiative. She conducts observational and harm reduction intervention research to inform drug policy and programming in order to reduce overdose deaths, violence, and other harms to people who use drugs.