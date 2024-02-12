Newswise — LOS ANGELES (Feb. 12, 2024) -- Surgeons and investigators from Cedars-Sinai Orthopaedics bring their leading-edge expertise in treatment and the latest clinical research to the annual meeting of the American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons (AAOS) in San Francisco February 12-16.

Abstracts from Cedars-Sinai orthopedic surgeons and researchers will address the latest trends in wearable health technology, using artificial intelligence in spine surgeries, parental leave in orthopedics, injectables in the management of osteoarthritis of the knee; and geriatric hip fracture patients' length of stay.

During the conference, Cedars-Sinai physicians and scientists are available to comment on the findings of their research as well as on a wide range of orthopedic-related topics, including orthopedic trauma, limb reconstruction, sports medicine, orthobiologics, and racial, ethnic and gender diversity in the field of orthopedics.

Below is information on notable conference podium and poster presentations by Cedars-Sinai specialists in orthopedic medicine.

Notable Research Presentations by Cedars-Sinai Orthopedic Specialists

Monday, February 12

Axial Plane Deformity: Avoiding and Correcting It

Geoffrey Marecek, MD, director of the Limb Reconstruction Program, Milton Little, MD, director of the Orthopaedic Trauma Fellowship Program

11 a.m.–12:30 p.m. PST (South, Room 201)

Injectables in the Management of Osteoarthritis of the Knee (OAK): What Works, What Is Recommended, What Is FDA Approved

Andrew Spitzer, MD, director of Value Based Arthroplasty Program

11 a.m.–12:30 p.m. PST (South, Room 304)

Systemic Therapy in Metastatic Long-Bone Disease: How do Treatment Patterns Influence Survival Prediction by the Skeletal Oncology Research Group Algorithm?

Joseph Schwab, MD, director of the Cedars-Sinai Center for Surgical Innovation and Engineering

11:37 a.m.–11:41 a.m. PST (South Esplanade, Ballroom 153)

Attitudes Regarding Parental Leave in Orthopaedic Surgery

Carol Lee, MD and Carol Lin, MD

4:03 p.m.–4:07 p.m. (West, Room 2007)

Tuesday, February 13

Personalized Orthobiologics

Bert Mandelbaum, MD

1:30 p.m.–4:00 p.m. PST (West, Room 2020)

Simple Fractures Gone Wrong: What Do I Do Now?

Moderator: Milton Little, MD

8 a.m.–9:30 a.m. PST (West, Room 3007)

Wednesday, February 14

Current AI Landscape

Joseph Schwab, MD

1:30 p.m.–3:00 p.m. PST (South, Room 210)

Thursday, February 15

PROMIS Scores Do Not Identify Outcome Differences between Robotic and Non-Robotic Total Knee Arthroplasty

Anderson Lee, BS, Andrew Spitzer, MD, Brad Penenberg, MD, Caleb Durst, BS, Guy Paiement, MD, Rebisi Owhonda, MD; Sean Rajaee, MD

12:10 p.m.–12:14 p.m. PST (West, Room 2001)

Greater than 24-Hour Wait to Surgery in Geriatric Hip Fracture Patients Taking Factor Xa Inhibitors is Associated with Lower Hemoglobin Levels and Increased Length of Stay without Decreasing Transfusion Risk

Carol Lin, MD and Juntian Wang, MD

4:03 p.m.–4:07 p.m. PST (South, Esplanade Ballroom 155)

Comparison of Software-Assisted and Freehand Methods of Rotational Assessment for Diaphyseal Femur Fractures

Charles Moon, MD, Christian Blough, MD,BS, Geoffrey Marecek, MD, John Garlich, MD, Kevin Huang, MS, Milton Little, MD

3:00 p.m.–4:00 p.m. PST (OrthoLive, West Hall)

Natural Language Processing Products Most Promising for Clinical Work and How they Can Improve Your Efficiency and Productivity

Joseph Schwab, MD

8:00 a.m.–9:30 a.m. PST (West, Room 2007)

AI in the Spine OR. How AI is helping the spine surgeon in the OR and how to incorporate these tools into your daily practice

Joseph Schwab, MD

9:30 a.m.–10:15 a.m. PST (OrthoLive, West Hall- TechTalks Theatre)

Friday, February 15

Self-Advocacy and Physician Wellness

Milton Little, MD

1:15 p.m.–1:25 p.m. PST (West, Room 2020)

Experts Available

