Newswise — LOS ANGELES (Oct. 11, 1023) -- Cedars-Sinai's dedication to excellence in nursing is being celebrated at the American Nurses Credentialing Center’s (ANCC) National Magnet Conference® taking place in Chicago from Oct. 12 to 14.

Cedars-Sinai Medical Center earned its sixth consecutive Magnet recognition in April 2023 and is one of only 608 of the nation’s more than 6,300 hospitals that currently hold this designation. During the conference, the ANCC Magnet Recognition Program, considered the highest national honor for professional nursing practice, will present Cedars-Sinai nurses with the award during an on-stage recognition ceremony.

“Cedars-Sinai’s 23 years of Magnet recognition are the result of our institution’s daily commitment to excellence in human caring,” said David Marshall, JD, DNP, RN, senior vice president, chief nursing executive and James R. Klinenberg, MD, and Lynn Klinenberg Linkin Chair in Nursing in honor of Linda Burnes Bolton. “We eagerly anticipate the recognition at the conference and the opportunity to share some of our nursing strategies during this influential gathering for nurses.”

In addition to the recognition at ANCC, Cedars-Sinai nurse-scientists will present innovative research and discuss clinical advances throughout the national conference.

Nursing experts will be available for interviews on a wide range of topics, including nurse-driven innovative tools, geriatric care, and nursing professional development strategies.

NOTABLE PRESENTATIONS

Leadership Development Enhanced Nurses’ Professional Role

Learn how a sixth-time Magnet-designated academic center exemplifies the nursing vision of Excellence in Human Caring through developing nurse leaders using the Model of the Profession Role.

Presenters: Rebecca Ely, MSN, RN, CCRN-K, NPD-BC, Janette Moreno, DNP, RN, NEA-BC, NPD-BC

Podium session: M506 –Thursday, October 12, 12:00 p.m. CST

Be Careful with My Heart: A Nurse-Led Assessment Innovation

Discover how a nurse-driven, non-invasive, innovative tool can assess postpartum vascular tone 2-3 years after an adverse pregnancy outcome for early identification of future atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease in women.

Presenters: Kelsey Bauman, MSN, RN, CNL, Margo Minissian, PhD, ACNP

Podium session: M653 –Friday, October 13, 2:00 p.m. CST

The Journey to Improving Care for Older Adults in the ED

Learn about patient care strategies that can be implemented with nursing involvement and interdisciplinary teams aimed at individualizing care in the Emergency Department.

Presenters: Levon Aharonyan, MSN, RN, PHN, NPD-BC, Claude Stang, RN, MA, CEN, NEA-BC

Podium session: M710 –Saturday, October 14, 8:00 a.m. CST

Handle with C.A.R.E.: Sustaining Clinical Nurse Engagement

Learn how Cedars-Sinai Nursing sustained clinical engagement amidst a pandemic using a peer-to-peer automated process to improve practice and work environment through shared-decision making.

Presenters: Ho Shin, BSN, RN, CVRN-BC, Karen Martínez Zamora, BSN, RN, CV-BC

Podium session: M723 –Saturday, October 14, 9:30 a.m. CST

Magnet® Nurses Made it Happen – Study of a Geriatric Fracture Program

It’s all about outcomes and Cedars-Sinai has three years of data to share on its successful inpatient and outpatient geriatric fracture program implemented using the 4Ms Framework of Age-Friendly Care.

Presenter: Kathleen M. Breda, MSN, BBA, APN, AGACNP-BC, GRN, ONP-C

Poster track: Exemplary Professional Practice

Not on My Tele-Watch! Nurse Practitioners Optimizing Outcomes

Explore the feasibility of a standardized, nurse practitioner-driven remote patient monitoring program for postpartum blood pressure management in patients with hypertensive disorders of pregnancy.

Presenters: Leah Spiro, DNP, FNP-C, Margo Minissian, PhD, ACNP

Poster track: New Knowledge, Innovations, and Improvements

Also in attendance and available for interviews:

David Marshall, JD, DNP, RN, senior vice president, chief nursing executive and James R. Klinenberg, MD, and Lynn Klinenberg Linkin Chair in Nursing in honor of Linda Burnes Bolton.

Anita Girard, DNP, RN, NEA-BC, chief nursing officer and vice president of Nursing, Cedars-Sinai.