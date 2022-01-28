As the City of Pittsburgh was preparing for a visit from President Joe Biden to talk about the infrastructure investment his administration has made, a bridge carrying Forbes Avenue traffic over Frick Park collapsed, leaving ten people injured.

The University of Delaware's Michael Chajes, professor of civil and environmental engineering, can speak to the issue.

A forensic engineer, Chajes has served as a consultant participating in the evaluation and testing of numerous major bridges and structures including the Brooklyn-Queens Expressway, Ben Franklin Bridge, Chesapeake City Bridge, Lock Gates on the Erie Canal and several historic trusses and polymer composite bridges. 

