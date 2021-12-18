Abstract

Sequence variation in enhancers, a class of cis-regulatory elements that control cell type-specific gene transcription, contributes significantly to phenotypic variation within human populations. Enhancers are short DNA sequences (~200 bp) composed of multiple binding sites (4-10 bp) for transcription factors (TFs). The transcriptional regulatory activity of an enhancer is encoded by the type, number, and distribution of TF binding sites that it contains. However, the sequence determinants of TF binding to enhancers and the relationship between TF binding and enhancer activity are complex, and thus it remains difficult to predict the effect of any given sequence variant on enhancer function. Here, we generate allele-specific maps of TF binding and enhancer activity in fibroblasts from a panel of F1 hybrid mice that have a high frequency of sequence variants. We identified thousands of enhancers that exhibit differences in TF binding and/or activity between alleles and use these data to define features of sequence variants that are most likely to impact enhancer function. Our data demonstrate a critical role for AP-1 TFs at many fibroblast enhancers, reveal a hierarchical relationship between AP-1 and TEAD TF binding at enhancers, and delineate the nature of sequence variants that contribute to AP-1 TF binding. These data represent one of the most comprehensive assessments to date of the impact of sequence variation on enhancer function in chromatin, with implications for identifying functional cis-regulatory variation in human populations.