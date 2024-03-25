Newswise — Katherine Hessler, Assistant Dean for Animal Law at the George Washington University Law School. Dean Hessler has been a clinical law professor for 30 years, 22 of which has been teaching animal law. Hessler is the inaugural dean of animal law at the George Washington University Law School, and has helped to develop and found Animal Law Studies and curriculum at a variety of schools and centers. In addition, Dean Hessler was the chair of the Animal Law Section and the Balance in Legal Education Sections of the American Association of Law Schools.

Barbara Kowalcyk is an associate professor of exercise and nutrition sciences at the GW Milken Institute School of Public Health. For 20 years she has been a nationally recognized expert in food safety with training in epidemiology, public health informatics, risk science, regulatory decision-making, and public policy.

Lance B. Price is professor of environmental and occupational health at GW Milken Institute School of Public Health and director of the Antibiotic Resistance Action Center.